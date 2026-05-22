L’istituto di aritmia cardiaca del Texas, situato presso il centro medico St. David’s, organizza una conferenza internazionale su aritmie cardiache complesse. L’evento, chiamato EPLive 2026, si svolgerà in due giorni e vedrà la partecipazione di alcuni tra i massimi esperti mondiali di elettrofisiologia cardiaca. La conferenza è prevista per il 2026 e si terrà ad Austin, in Texas. Durante l’evento saranno presentate nuove tecniche e studi clinici relativi alla gestione delle aritmie.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE EPLive 2026 is a two-day conference that draws the world’s top cardiac electrophysiology experts AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center will host its eighth international symposium on complex arrhythmias on May 28-29, 2026. EPLive, held biennially since 2012, is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and allied health professionals who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases, which are broadcast with expert commentary from the state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

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Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmiasThe Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its eighth international symposium on complex arrhythmias on May 28-29, 2026. EPLive, held biennially since 2012, ... finance.yahoo.com

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