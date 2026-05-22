Il 22 maggio 2026, l'Associazione dei produttori di cemento thailandese ha annunciato il raggiungimento di un traguardo importante nel processo di riduzione delle emissioni di carbonio nel settore del cemento e del calcestruzzo. L'associazione ha comunicato che il paese sta facendo passi avanti concreti verso l'obiettivo di neutralità carbonica entro il 2050. Questo risultato rappresenta un momento di svolta per l'industria thailandese, che si impegna a ridurre l’impatto ambientale delle sue attività.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2026 – Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) marked a significant national milestone in advancing the decarbonization of Thailand’s cement and concrete industry toward Net Zero 2050. This progress is driven by strong collaboration among government agencies, industry players, and international partners under the “Decarbonization of the Cement and Concrete Sectors in Thailand” project, while accelerating the adoption of technology, innovation, and green investment to enhance competitiveness and support long-term economic growth. Dr. Chana... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - TCMA Marks National Milestone, Driving Thailand’s Cement Industry toward Net Zero 2050

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