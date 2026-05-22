lupin receives china approval for oseltamivir phosphate oral suspension

Lupin Limited ha ricevuto l’approvazione dalle autorità cinesi per la produzione e la vendita della sospensione orale di Oseltamivir Fosfato, un farmaco utilizzato nel trattamento dell’influenza. Questa autorizzazione segna il debut dell’azienda nel mercato cinese. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa il 22 maggio 2026, indicando la presenza di Lupin sia a Mumbai che a Pechino. La società farmaceutica è quotata sui principali mercati azionari e fa parte di grandi gruppi del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Marks Lupin’s Debut in the Chinese Market MUMBAI, India and BEIJING, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Oseltamivir Phosphate, in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, a leader in China’s paediatric medicine market. This marks Lupin’s first product entry into China — a significant milestone in its global expansion. Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mgmL will be launched and commercialized to expand access, particularly for paediatric use. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Lupin Receives China Approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral SuspensionGlobal pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved its ... lelezard.com