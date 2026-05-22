It feels like a good while since we saw Brad Pitt take on a meaty, character-driven drama to really flex his acting chops. His last prestige indie of note was 2019's sad dad space movie Ad Astra, released the same year he won his first performance Oscar for Tarantino's LA love letter Once Upon a Time. in Hollywood. It's about time, really, that we get another Pitt masterclass. We know that he'll reprise his Hollywood role in a sequel spin-off helmed by David Fincher, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, later this year — hell yeah to that, and all. But there's another movie on the docket that sounds like prime material for Pitt to really sink his teeth into: A24 thriller The Riders, directed by Conclave filmmaker Edward Berger. 🔗 Leggi su Gqitalia.it

© Gqitalia.it - Con The Riders, prodotto da A24, Brad Pitt ha buona possibilità di rigiocarsi un Oscar

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