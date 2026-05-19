L'edizione 2026 di SUBCON Thailand, la più grande fiera asiatica dedicata alla fornitura industriale, si è conclusa con un volume di scambi stimato intorno ai 705 milioni di dollari statunitensi. L'evento, giunto alla sua ventesima edizione, si è svolto a Bangkok e ha visto la partecipazione di produttori internazionali che hanno cercato nuovi fornitori e partner commerciali. La manifestazione ha attirato numerosi espositori e visitatori provenienti da diversi paesi, consolidando il suo ruolo come punto di riferimento nel settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – SUBCON Thailand — ASEAN’s largest industrial sourcing expo — closed its 20th edition with an estimated USD 705.5 million in parts trade (approximately 23 billion baht), as manufacturers worldwide pushed deeper into Southeast Asia to broaden industrial partnerships. The event ran May 13–16 in Bangkok, drawing more than 50,000 participants and generating over 9,600 business matching pairs. It is co-organized by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association, and Informa Markets Thailand. “SUBCON Thailand is not only the largest trade exhibition in ASEAN. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Thailand’s SUBCON Expo Hits $705 Million in Parts Trade as Global Manufacturers Seek New Suppliers

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