Procomer annuncia che undici aziende costaricane parteciperanno al Festival di Cannes. La partecipazione comprende esposizioni e incontri di settore, con l’obiettivo di promuovere le imprese locali a livello internazionale. La presenza delle aziende si inserisce in un programma di iniziative per favorire il networking e le opportunità di business nel settore creativo e audiovisivo. La manifestazione si terrà a Cannes e si svolgerà tra il 17 e il 28 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — From May 12-20, Costa Rica is participating once again in the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film, one of the world’s leading audiovisual markets, with a delegation made up of 11 companies from the audiovisual sector and the official premiere of the feature film Siempre soy tu animal materno, by Costa Rican filmmaker Valentina Maurel. The film was selected in the section Un certain regard – “Una Cierta Mirada” in Spanish – making it the second Costa Rican production to premiere in an official section of the Cannes Film Festival (the film Domingo y la Niebla premiered in 2022). 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PROCOMER is promoting the participation of 11 Costa Rican companies in the Cannes Festival

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PROCOMER is promoting the participation of 11 Costa Rican companies in the Cannes FestivalFrom May 12-20, Costa Rica is participating once again in the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film, one of the world's leading audiovisual markets, with a delegation made up of 11 companies fro ... adnkronos.com