Hill’s Pet Nutrition ha annunciato il simposio globale del 2026 intitolato “Healthy Skin Starts From Within”, che si concentrerà sul rapporto tra intestino e pelle nei cani e nei gatti. La registrazione online è gratuita e aperta a veterinari e professionisti del settore. L’evento si svolgerà in modalità virtuale, offrendo sessioni dedicate alle ultime ricerche e ai progressi nel campo della salute dermatologica degli animali domestici. L’attenzione sarà rivolta all’importanza della salute intestinale come base per una pelle sana.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Virtual registration is free and now open for veterinary professionals across Europe to access the latest insights and nutritional strategies for dermatological and gastrointestinal health BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Hill’s), a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the upcoming 2026 Hill’s Global Symposium, to be hosted June 22-24 in Phuket, Thailand, and livestreamed globally. The Symposium is one of the largest free global education opportunities available for veterinary professionals, and brings together leading veterinary experts to discuss the power of nutrition and how it can fuel the microbiome to support dermatological health. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hill’s Pet Nutrition Announces 2026 Hill’s Global Symposium – “Healthy Skin Starts From Within” – Exploring the Gut-Skin Axis

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