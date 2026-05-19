Un comunicato stampa ha annunciato che Canaan Inc. ha pubblicato un aggiornamento riguardante le proprie attività nel settore delle tecnologie di mining di criptovalute. La società ha fornito dettagli sui nuovi prodotti e sui risultati finanziari recenti, senza rivelare nomi di clienti o partner specifici. Il documento sottolinea l’attenzione dell’azienda nel migliorare l’efficienza dei dispositivi e nel rispettare le normative vigenti. Nessuna dichiarazione è stata rilasciata riguardo a eventuali accordi futuri o progetti in corso.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE In the news release, Bitcoin Back to Its Roots: Canaan Inc. Joins “The Renaissance of Home Mining” Roundtable at Bitcoin 2026, issued 19-May-2026 by Canaan Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 4th paragraph, 1st sentence, should read “During the discussion at Bitcoin 2026, Dr. Aviral Shukla, founder of Altair Technology” rather than “During the discussion at Bitcoin 2026, Aviral Shukla, founder of Altair Technology” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Canaan Inc. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - /C O R R E C T I O N — Canaan Inc./

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Bitcoin Back to Its Roots: Canaan Inc. Joins “The Renaissance of Home Mining” Roundtable at Bitcoin 2026COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Canaan Inc.