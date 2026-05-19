Nel settore della logistica internazionale, la gestione della catena del freddo si conferma come una delle sfide più complesse e strategiche. Recentemente, un'importante compagnia di trasporto merci ha annunciato un investimento significativo presso il suo hub principale, situato in una delle principali città del Sud-Est asiatico. Questa mossa mira a migliorare l’efficienza e l’affidabilità del trasporto di prodotti sensibili alla temperatura, sfruttando le connessioni strategiche e le infrastrutture del territorio.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – In the rapidly evolving logistics landscape of 2026, precision and speed define the ultimate prerequisites for high-value essentials. Leveraging Hong Kong’s unparalleled “geographical superpower”, the ability to reach half the world’s population within a five-hour flight, Cathay Cargo is reinforcing the aviation gateway for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the global market through its specialized Cold Chain Logistics by integrating Cathay Fresh and Cathay Pharma solutions. The Airport Authority Hong Kong’s Air-Land Fresh Lane (ALFL) initiative has enabled Cathay Cargo to create a seamless intermodal cold chain link for premium perishables, such as live seafood and seasonal fruits, into the Greater Bay Area. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Bridging Global Markets: Cathay Cargo Redefines Cold Chain Excellence via Hong Kong’s Strategic Nexus

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