Your IVS 2026 Vade mecum

L'IVS 2026 si avvicina rapidamente e si stanno preparando le ultime disposizioni per l'evento. Sono state diffuse le linee guida ufficiali e i dettagli logistici, includendo date, orari e regolamenti di partecipazione. Le autorità hanno comunicato le procedure di accesso e sicurezza da seguire. Sono state pubblicate anche le modalità di registrazione e i documenti necessari. La documentazione ufficiale è disponibile online e viene aggiornata periodicamente per garantire la corretta organizzazione della visita.

IVS 2026 is just around the corner: here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your visit. How to reach IVS. Bergamo is connected to Bergamo and Milan airports, to the main north italian towns, to the highways and railways national and local net. Getting to the exhibition is easy thanks to the free shuttle bus service connecting key points of the city with the fairground. Plan your journey in advance and travel stress-free. Download the schedule Conference Programme. Take a look at the full conference programme and choose the sessions that’s most relevant to you. Don’t forget to register both as a visitor and for the conferences to secure your seat. 🔗 Leggi su Bergamonews.it

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Jurisprudência em Teses 278 RECLAMACAO III

Sullo stesso argomento

One week left to IVS 2026!The countdown is almost over: in just a few days, Bergamo will welcome the global valve and flow control community.

IVS 2026 exhibitors list is now online!From leading international players to specialized manufacturers, IVS 2026 will bring together the key actors of the valve and flow control industry...