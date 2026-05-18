Uno studio recente rivela che il 97% delle aziende sta implementando agenti di intelligenza artificiale, anche se molti progetti non raggiungono gli obiettivi prefissati. Dall’indagine emerge che la maggior parte delle imprese considera i dati come l’ostacolo principale all’adozione efficace dell’AI. La ricerca analizza inoltre le difficoltà incontrate durante i processi di integrazione e le sfide legate alla qualità e alla gestione delle informazioni. I risultati evidenziano un crescente interesse verso questa tecnologia, ma anche ostacoli concreti da superare.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Enterprises Identify Data as the Primary AI Blocker, Driving a Surge in Unstructured Data Investment BOSTON, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — Nasuni, a leading unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI, today announced the findings from its annual industry research report, The State of Enterprise File Data Annual Report 2026. The research reveals a widening gap between AI adoption and outcomes: 97% of organizations have deployed or are piloting AI agents, yet 57% of AI projects are not reported to be delivering their objectives. This shortfall is largely driven by data-related challenges, with nearly all enterprises (94%) struggling to manage unstructured data, which comprises the majority of their data footprint. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Nasuni Research Finds 97% of Enterprises Are Adopting AI Agents, Yet Most Projects Fail to Meet Objectives

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