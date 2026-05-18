BLUETTI ha partecipato al 13° Forum Urbano Mondiale (WUF13) a Baku, in Azerbaigian, come partner ufficiale di UN-Habitat. L’azienda, specializzata in soluzioni di energia pulita, è stata invitata a questo evento internazionale dedicato alla pianificazione e allo sviluppo sostenibile delle città. La presenza di BLUETTI all’iniziativa si inserisce nel suo ruolo di collaboratore con l’agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per l’urbanizzazione sostenibile. Il forum si è svolto dal 16 al 18 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — As an official partner of UN-Habitat, BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy, was invited to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku. Eric Fang, General Manager of Paygo and Energy Storage, delivered a keynote at the High-Level Business Assembly, outlining how clean energy technology addresses the global housing crisis and empowers community resilience. Centered on the theme ‘Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,’ WUF13 highlights the challenges facing 3 billion people with inadequate housing. BLUETTI asserts that ‘Housing Equity’ is inseparable from ‘Energy Equity’—a belief that drives the company’s mission to bring clean energy to every home. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BLUETTI at WUF13: Partnering with UN-Habitat to Power Global Sustainable Urbanization

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