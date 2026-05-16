Roma vs Lazio trentasettesima giornata Serie A 2025 2026 | le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Nella trentasettesima giornata della Serie A 20252026, si disputa il derby di Roma tra le due squadre della capitale. La partita rappresenta un'occasione importante per i giallorossi di assicurarsi un posto in Champions League, mentre i biancocelesti, senza più obiettivi di classifica, cercano di ottenere una vittoria per salutare la stagione. Le formazioni probabili sono state annunciate e la partita sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva.

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FC 26 - AS Roma vs Lazio | Derby della Capitale | Serie A 2025/26 G 37 | Career Mode Simulazione

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The Lega Serie A and the Prefecture of Rome have reached an agreement: the Roma-Lazio derby, Genoa-Milan, and al the other matches of the teams involved in the Champions League race willl be played on Sunday at 12:00. reddit

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Roma-Lazio: probabili formazioni, biglietti, dove vederla in tv e streamingFinalmente deciso l'orario del derby: i giallorossi scenderanno in campo domenica alle 12. Ecco tutte le informazioni sul match ... ilromanista.eu