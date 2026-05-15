Un'azienda ha annunciato l'ingresso nel mercato degli strumenti ottici digitali con il lancio del modello NITE D70R. Questo dispositivo dispone di una fotocamera da 12 megapixel, funzioni di misurazione della distanza integrate e capacità di visione a lungo raggio. La presentazione è stata accompagnata da un comunicato stampa che descrive le caratteristiche tecniche del prodotto, senza fornire dettagli sui prezzi o sulla disponibilità sul mercato. L'obiettivo dichiarato è offrire una soluzione ottica più precisa e performante.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE 12MP imaging, integrated rangefinding, and long-range precision redefine day-and-night hunting performance HEFEI, China, May 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Nocpix, focused on advancing outdoor electro-optics imaging and committed to leading in image quality, user experience, quality control, and service, today announced the launch of the NITE D70R, marking the brand’s first step into the digital riflescope category. Designed around real hunting scenarios, the device combines high-resolution imaging with practical field features, delivering a reliable solution for both daytime and nighttime use. From stalking deer at first light to predator control after dark, the NITE D70R is built to provide clarity, precision, and confidence in changing conditions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - See Farther, Sharper: Nocpix Steps Into Digital Scope Market with 12MP NITE D70R

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