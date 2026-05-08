KUBTEC®, azienda specializzata in tecnologie di imaging e irradiazione a raggi X, ha annunciato il lancio del sistema XCELL® TomoRad™, un apparecchio destinato alla radioterapia guidata dall’immagine (IGRT). Il nuovo sistema rappresenta una categoria innovativa nel settore, combinando tecnologie di imaging e irradiazione in un’unica piattaforma. La presentazione è avvenuta a Stratford, nel Connecticut, il 8 maggio 2026, e si rivolge al settore preclinico della ricerca medica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE STRATFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 PRNewswire — KUBTEC ®, a global leader in X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, has proudly launched the XCELL® TomoRad™ system, introducing a new category of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) systems. The XCELL TomoRad system incorporates an innovative 3D imaging technique called ‘tomosynthesis’ which uses multiple X-ray images taken from different angles to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the target. This offers notable advantages over microCT imaging, including significantly lower sample radiation exposure, faster image acquisition and reconstruction, faster dosing, and a lower cost than microCT.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - KUBTEC® Scientific redefines preclinical image-guided radiotherapy with The XCELL® TomoRadTM x-ray irradiator

Notizie correlate

Core Scientific: 3,3 miliardi per scommettere tutto sull’IA? Cosa sapere Core Scientific punta 3,3 miliardi di dollari per convertire i data center negli Stati Uniti.

Guided tour in english at Miniscalchi Palace | Visita guidata in ingleseScopri Palazzo Miniscalchi, residenza storica di una nobile famiglia per cinque secoli! Abitato fino al 1977, dal 1990 è un Museo eclettico aperto al...

Una raccolta di contenuti

KUBTEC Scientific: KUBTEC Scientific redefines preclinical image-guided radiotherapy with The XCELL TomoRadTM x-ray irradiatorKUBTEC, a global leader in X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, has proudly launched the XCELL TomoRad system, introducing a new category of ... finanznachrichten.de

KUBTEC® Scientific redefines preclinical image-guided radiotherapy with The XCELL® TomoRadTM x-ray irradiatorSTRATFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC ®, a global leader in X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, has proudly launched the XCELL ® TomoRad™ system, introducing a new category of ... adnkronos.com