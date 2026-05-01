Permag™ Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and Collaboration

Un’azienda è stata premiata da un importante fornitore nel settore della difesa per aver contribuito a rafforzare la filiera industriale attraverso innovazione e collaborazione. Durante la cerimonia di premiazione, sono stati riconosciuti i principali partner che hanno mostrato eccellenza nelle forniture e nelle partnership strategiche, nel corso di un evento tenutosi in una località negli Stati Uniti. Il riconoscimento si inserisce nell’ambito delle premiazioni annuali dedicate all’eccellenza dei fornitori.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Northrop Grumman Honors Top Partners at Annual Supplier Excellence Awards ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Permag™ is honored to be recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) as a top supplier at this year’s Supplier Excellence Awards, highlighting our commitment to strengthening the defense industrial base with strategic partnerships that support national security. With over 75 years of expertise in magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturing, along with deep capabilities in rare earth materials, and presence across North America and Europe, Permag delivers highly engineered, precision solutions tailored for mission-critical applications in aerospace and defense, among other demanding industries.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Permag™ Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and CollaborationComunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire Permag™ Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovat ... adnkronos.com

Permagtm Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and CollaborationPermagtm is honored to be recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation as a top supplier at this year's Supplier Excellence Awards, highlighting our commitment to strengthening the defense industrial ... lelezard.com