Durante la 139ª Fiera di Canton, la sezione dedicata ai veicoli e alle due ruote ha presentato alcune tendenze evidenti nel modo in cui vengono progettati i prodotti di mobilità leggera. La fiera si è svolta a Guangzhou, in Cina, dal 24 aprile 2026. Nel corso dell'evento sono stati mostrati nuovi modelli e idee che riflettono le priorità attuali nel settore della mobilità sostenibile e innovativa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels category showcased some noticeable trends in how light?mobility products are being conceived. Exhibitors across electric vehicles, two?wheelers and new mobility formats presented innovations increasingly built around real?world usage needs, more market-oriented systems and integrated energy ecosystems. A prominent trend is the move toward scenario?driven product development. Manufacturers are creating vehicles suited to local environments and real?world operating conditions. For example, models designed for tropical rainforest environments featured reinforced drivetrains, specialized suspension systems and terrain?specific tires to handle muddy roads, high humidity and heavy loads.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities Emerge

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Electronics & Appliances Category at 139th Canton Fair Spotlights AI?native Devices, Applied Robotics, and Green DesignGUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the 139th Canton Fair, the Electronics & Appliance category signaled a clear shift in global...

Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected SolutionsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented...

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"Colleziono silenzi a due ruote tra i muri della mia amata città, fermando il tempo nel click del mio otturatore". "I collect silences on two wheels between the walls of my beloved city, stopping time in the click of my shutter." Vicenza (Italy) Ph. THE IMAGE CR - facebook.com facebook