Arvos ha annunciato l'acquisizione di Père Olive, un'azienda specializzata in prodotti freschi e conservati nel settore mediterraneo. L'operazione, comunicata il 17 aprile 2026, riguarda il trasferimento di proprietà e di attività tra le due società. La notizia è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa e riguarda l'espansione di Arvos nel mercato dei prodotti surgelati e refrigerati.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BRUSSELS, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — Arvos (formerly AG Olives Group), the global leader in table olives, completed the acquisition of Père Olive, a recognized specialist in chilled Mediterranean table olives, antipasti, and dips from the French group Labeyrie Fine Foods. Arvos brings together Aceitunas Guadalquivir in Spain, Bell-Carter Foods in California and Parthenon in Greece. The transaction adds chilled Mediterranean capabilities to Arvos’ table olive operations, strengthening its support for retailers across Belgium, France, and other European markets. Founded in 1993 by Eric Maes, Père Olive is a Belgian Company that has built a leading position in chilled Mediterranean products.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ARVOS™ acquires Père Olive, strengthening its role in the chilled Mediterranean category

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