SimCorp ha annunciato la nomina di Neslihan Yegul come responsabile per il Regno Unito e l'Europa del Nord. La decisione è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale pubblicato il 16 aprile 2026. La società opera a livello internazionale e si occupa di soluzioni nel settore finanziario. La nomina riguarda una posizione di leadership all’interno del team europeo dell’azienda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology, today announced the appointment of Neslihan Yegul to support the company’s expanding pipeline of clients in UK and Northern Europe, as Senior Managing Director of the region. Yegul’s experience within financial technology will help deepen SimCorp’s client relationships in the UK and Northern Europe. She has more than two decades’ experience in scaling global SaaS businesses, driving digital transformation and accelerating revenue growth in capital markets. She will report to Chief Revenue Officer Oliver Johnson effective April 20.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SimCorp appoints Neslihan Yegul to Lead UK & Northern Europe

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