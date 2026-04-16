Il 16 aprile 2026, la società tecnologica ha annunciato con successo la sua quotazione sulla Borsa di Hong Kong, supportata da investitori internazionali di rilievo. L’operazione ha coinvolto una società di tecnologia che si occupa di energie rinnovabili. La quotazione è avvenuta attraverso un’offerta pubblica iniziale, attirando l’interesse di investitori istituzionali e privati. La società ha confermato di aver raccolto fondi grazie all’operazione di quotazione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Sigenergy”, Stock Code: 06656.HK) today successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant milestone in the company’s development. The Company is positioned as the first “AI+ All-in-One PV Storage” company to be listed on the HKEX. Mr. Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, stated: “We sincerely thank our investors, partners, advisors, global distributors and installers, as well as all Sigenergy employees for their trust and support. This listing marks a new starting point. We will remain committed to our ‘AI in All’ strategy, continue strengthening our capabilities in energy storage, and invest in innovation to deliver more competitive solutions.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Sigenergy Successfully Listed on HKEX with Strong Backing from Top-Tier Global Investors

Notizie correlate

Hyundai N amplia la gamma con nuovi modelli e prestazioni da top tier in arrivo.Hyundai ha annunciato un’ambiziosa espansione della sua gamma N, il marchio prestigioso dedicato alle prestazioni, con l’intenzione di lanciare più...

C2FO Claims Top IFC Award in Lisbon as Global Funding Surpasses Half-Trillion-Dollar Milestone- LISBON, Portugal, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 9th Global Trade Partners Meeting, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) named C2FO...

Contenuti e approfondimenti

Sigenergy Successfully Listed on HKEX with Strong Backing from Top-Tier Global InvestorsSigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. ('Sigenergy', Stock Code: 06656.HK) today successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant milestone in the company's development. The C ... adnkronos.com

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Successfully Listed on HKEX with Strong Backing from Top-Tier Global InvestorsSigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. (Sigenergy, Stock Code: 06656.HK) today successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant ... finanznachrichten.de