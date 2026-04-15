Una nuova piattaforma di analisi dei dati è stata annunciata per il settore alberghiero, offrendo strumenti di business intelligence integrati con intelligenza artificiale. La soluzione permette di visualizzare e interpretare i dati in tempo reale, facilitando decisioni più rapide e informate. La tecnologia si rivolge agli operatori del settore per ottimizzare le attività e migliorare la gestione delle strutture ricettive. L’introduzione è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Embedded data and analytics product with AI-powered insights rolls out globally, giving hoteliers a single source of truth for faster decision-making AMSTERDAM, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has today launched Mews Business Intelligence (Mews BI), a native data and analytics product delivering instant, actionable AI-insights for hoteliers. Built directly into the Mews operating system, Mews BI gives hotel teams a single source of truth and the ability to act on live business data without leaving the platform they already use to run their properties. With built-in, customizable dashboards and scheduled reports, hotels can track revenue, occupancy, and bookings across their portfolio, helping teams make smarter, faster decisions.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Smarter decisions, faster: Mews launches Business Intelligence for hotels

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