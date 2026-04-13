Oggi viene annunciato il lancio ufficiale di Milesight Networks, azienda specializzata in soluzioni per reti industriali. La presentazione avviene a Xiamen, in Cina, e si tratta di un evento che segna l'inizio delle attività commerciali di questa realtà. La società si concentra sulla fornitura di prodotti e servizi per reti affidabili in ambito industriale, con l’obiettivo di supportare le aziende del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XIAMEN, China, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, today announces the official launch of its new industrial networking division, Milesight Networks, marking a strategic expansion of its industrial connectivity capabilities. Backed by years of IoT expertise, Milesight Networks leverages the consolidated resources of Milesight to enhance product quality, accelerate service responsiveness, and deepen technical specialization. Beyond products, Milesight Networks upgrades its value proposition to offer stronger service support and a more sustainable competitive edge.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Milesight Networks Officially Launches, Powering Reliable Industrial Networks

Milesight Launches EG71, the Industry’s First Unified Gateway for Deep Building IntegrationCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XIAMEN, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products,...

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