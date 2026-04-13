Il costruttore di velivoli ha annunciato che ha scelto l'azienda per fornire il motore elettrico destinato al modello B23 Energic. L'accordo riguarda la fornitura dell’unità di propulsione elettrica, senza specificare il numero di esemplari coinvolti o altre condizioni contrattuali. La comunicazione è stata diffusa attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, in data 13 aprile 2026, e coinvolge le sedi di Sion e Tolosa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SION, Switzerland and TOULOUSE, France, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Safran Electrical & Power and H55 have signed an agreement to integrate the Safran ENGINeUS electric motor into the H55 electric propulsion system, powering the fully electric Bristell B23 Energic aircraft. This collaboration aims to deliver certified electric propulsion solutions for general aviation, targeting CS-23 Part 23 Level 1 and 2 aircraft. It combines Safran’s EASA certified ENGINeUS electric motor technology with H55’s energy storage and propulsion integration capabilities. With certification remaining the main barrier to entry in electric aviation, both companies have recently achieved key EASA certification milestones.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - H55 selects Safran to supply the electric propulsion unit for the Bristell B23 Energic

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