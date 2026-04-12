Il produttore di periferiche da gioco ha annunciato il lancio del mouse X11 ULTRA, caratterizzato da una struttura in fibra di carbonio. Il nuovo modello viene presentato in vista di una futura promozione speciale in occasione del secondo anniversario dell'azienda. L'evento di lancio è stato comunicato attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 12 aprile 2026. La presentazione del prodotto si inserisce in un piano di marketing volto a promuovere l’offerta durante la promozione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NEW YORK, April 12, 2026 PRNewswire — ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, has put the spotlight on its newly launched flagship X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse, alongside details of its upcoming 2nd anniversary sale, running from April 15 to 27 on its official website. Positioned as an upgraded version of the brand’s best-selling X11 series, the X11 ULTRA features a full-body injection-molded carbon fiber design with a proprietary forged texture, delivering a distinctive look and enhanced durability.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ATTACK SHARK Launches X11 ULTRA Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse Ahead of 2nd Anniversary Sale

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system, Zelenskiy saysKYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities overnight on Saturday, targeting electricity generation...

Australian boy in critical condition after Sydney Harbour shark attackThe boy, believed to be 12 or 13, had been jumping off rocks with friends late on Sunday afternoon at a beach in Vaucluse, around 9 km (5.

ATTACK SHARK R11 ULTRA, insane Carbon Fiber mouse with 8kHz and PAW3950MAX. @ATTACKSHARKGEAR