In un nuovo passo nel settore automobilistico, il marchio ha annunciato il lancio di una campagna pubblicitaria chiamata “The Power of Firsts”. Questa iniziativa promozionale coincide con il debutto dell’EV2, il veicolo elettrico più compatto della gamma e il modello di accesso alla mobilità elettrica. La campagna mira a creare un legame emotivo con i consumatori e a sottolineare il ruolo del veicolo come primo passo nel mondo delle auto a zero emissioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, April 10, 2026 PRNewswire — Kia Europe has launched “The Power of Firsts”, a new integrated campaign marking the introduction of the EV2, the smallest EV in the brand’s line-up and its entry point into electric mobility. Developed in collaboration with INNOCEAN Berlin, the campaign positions the EV2 as an enabler of new experiences. Moving beyond purely product messaging, it connects with new and emerging customer groups through emotionally grounded storytelling while reinforcing Kia’s progressive brand identity. Celebrating new beginnings “The Power of Firsts” builds on a simple insight: first experiences shape how we see the world. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - The Power of Firsts: Kia launches EV2 campaign as an emotional gateway to electric mobility

KIA EV2, parte la produzione in Europa(Adnkronos) – La strategia europea di KIA EV2 entra in una fase concreta con l’avvio della produzione nello stabilimento slovacco di Zilina.

Kia avvia la produzione di EV2 a ZilinaMILANO (ITALPRESS) – Kia ha avviato la produzione di EV2, il secondo veicolo completamente elettrico dell’azienda assemblato in Europa.

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The Power of Firsts: Kia launches EV2 campaign as an emotional gateway to electric mobilityKia Europe has launched 'The Power of Firsts', a new integrated campaign marking the introduction of the EV2, the smallest EV in the brand's line-up and its entry point into electric mobility. adnkronos.com

Webuild. . “The Power of Work” | Chapter 4 #Bridges The fourth episode of “The Power of Work” celebrates the engineering marvels that span rivers, valleys, and seas to bring people closer together. Our bridges are more than infrastructure: they are mon - facebook.com facebook