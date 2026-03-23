Skills that make a difference su ESEP risorse e formazione gratuita per docenti e scuole europee

Nel mese di marzo 2026 la Commissione europea promuove la campagna “Skills that make a difference” per valorizzare la European School Education Platform (ESEP), lo spazio online gratuito dedicato ai professionisti dell’istruzione scolastica. L'articolo. 🔗 Leggi su Orizzontescuola.it

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