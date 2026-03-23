- PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 23, 2026 PRNewswire -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, officially made its debut at Tomorrowland Winter, bringing its "Guided into the Future" campaign to life through immersive on-site activations in Alpe d'Huez. The opening day featured KuCoin's visual festival presence across the mountain, the appearance of the 12 KuCoin Guardians, and the opening of KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area. Together, these experiences brought KuCoin's brand philosophy into the live festival setting and created new ways for festivalgoers to engage with the brand. Marking the first major live activation under KuCoin's global partnership with Tomorrowland, this also reflected the broader values behind the collaboration: community, creativity, and trust. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - KuCoin Brings "Guided into the Future" to Life at Tomorrowland Winter, Connecting Music, Culture, and Trust

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Discussioni sull' argomento KuCoin Brings Guided into the Future to Life at Tomorrowland Winter, Connecting Music, Culture, and Trust; KuCoin Launches First Tomorrowland Winter Activations Under Global Partnership, Bringing Guided into the Future to the Alps.

KuCoin Brings Guided into the Future to Life at Tomorrowland Winter, Connecting Music, Culture, and TrustPROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, officially made its debut at Tomorrowland Winter, bringing its 'Guided ... adnkronos.com

KuCoin Launches First Tomorrowland Winter Activations Under Global Partnership, Bringing Guided into the Future to the AlpsFrom immersive alpine experiences to the '12 KuCoin Guardians,' the festival presence brings KuCoin's brand philosophy to life by making trust visible for a global music community. adnkronos.com