SWI Group ha ottenuto un aumento di capitale di 260 milioni di euro per finanziare l’espansione in Nord America della sua strategia dedicata ai centri dati e all’intelligenza artificiale. La notizia arriva dopo un comunicato del 24 febbraio 2026 e riguarda l’operazione di capitale della società SWI Capital Holding Ltd.

- AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2026 PRNewswire -- Further to the announcement on 24 February 2026 in relation to SWI Capital Holding Ltd.'s (SWI) acquisition of a significant stake in a US data center company (TargetCo), SWI announces today that it has entered into binding agreements with its founder and majority shareholder, Max-Hervé George (the Founder), and co-investor and existing shareholder, Aliya Fund Limited (AFL), for a private placement of ordinary shares in the aggregate amount of €260 million, placed equally between the investors. The shares will be issued today at a subscription price of €5.20, and admission to trading is expected early next week. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - SWI Group secures €260M capital increase in relation to the expansion to North America of its AI & data center strategy

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Leggi anche: SWI Capital Holding Ltd lists on Euronext Amsterdam

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