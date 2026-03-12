Il 12 marzo 2026, a New York, Christofferson Robb & Company (CRC) e ADIA hanno annunciato di voler rafforzare la loro collaborazione di lunga data. La notizia conferma l’intenzione di entrambe le parti di approfondire il rapporto commerciale esistente. Nessun dettaglio aggiuntivo sui piani o sugli obiettivi specifici è stato comunicato.

- NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 PRNewswire -- Christofferson Robb & Company ("CRC"), a leading New York and London based private credit manager, has reached an agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") to create a new fund that will invest in Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") transactions and other growth strategies managed by CRC. ADIA will also acquire a participation interest in CRC. Founded in 2002, CRC invests in bank capital strategies, mainly SRT transactions, that deliver non-dilutive capital solutions to European banks. According to CRC's calculations, as of December 31, 2025, CRC funds provided credit protection to 1. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - CRC and ADIA to deepen long-standing relationship

Articoli correlati

Leggi anche: Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album “Long Long Road”

Ringo Starr annuncia Long long road: il nuovo album in arrivo ad aprileL’ex batterista dei Beatles Ringo Starr conferma la collaborazione con T Bone Burnett per un disco che fonde l’energia di… L’ex batterista dei...