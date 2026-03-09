Il Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team ha iniziato la stagione 2026 del mondiale in Argentina, con un weekend caratterizzato da risultati alterni ma comunque positivi. Tim Gajser si è piazzato quarto assoluto nelle classifiche finali, grazie a una progressione nelle manche e a un buon ritmo durante le gare. La competizione si è svolta su piste tecniche e impegnative, con numerosi passaggi di rilievo.

Tim Gajser chiude quarto assoluto in Argentina: buon avvio stagionale per il Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team

