Zoomex e UR hanno annunciato il lancio della prima carta virtuale multi-valuta, progettata per offrire un ecosistema più trasparente nel settore delle criptovalute. La carta, disponibile in diverse valute, mira a semplificare le transazioni digitali e a promuovere maggiore chiarezza nelle operazioni finanziarie online. L'iniziativa è stata presentata ufficialmente in un evento a Victoria, nelle Seychelles.

- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 PRNewswire -- In an era where the cryptocurrency industry has been thoroughly tested and user demand for "transparency" has reached its peak, the world-leading digital asset exchange platform, Zoomex, announces the official launch of its long-awaited flagship financial product – Zoomex Card (Virtual Mastercard). The launch of Zoomex Card is not merely a business expansion, but another important milestone in Zoomex's commitment to its core values of "fairness, justice, and transparency." By seamlessly integrating digital assets into the global payment network, Zoomex is redefining the practical everyday value of cryptocurrency. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Breaking the Centralized Black Box: Zoomex and UR Launch the World's First Multi-Currency Virtual Card with a Focus on "Transparent Ecosystem"

