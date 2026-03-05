Newcastle-Manchester City FA Cup 07-03-2026 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici Magpies più dei Citizens per noi

Alle ore 21:00 di oggi, nel match degli ottavi di finale di FA Cup, si sfidano Newcastle e Manchester City. Le formazioni ufficiali sono state rese note, e sono già disponibili quote e pronostici. Per gli scommettitori, i Magpies risultano favoriti rispetto ai Citizens. La partita rappresenta una delle tre sfide tra squadre di Premier League in questa fase della competizione.

Newcastle e Manchester City daranno vita a una delle tre sfide tra squadre di Premier League presenti nel programma degli ottavi di finale di FA Cup. I Magpies sono reduci dalla grande vittoria di mercoledì contro il Manchester United, ottenuta dopo aver giocato in inferiorità numerica per un tempo a causa del doppio giallo rimediato. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

Newcastle vs. Manchester City Lineups, Predictions, Live Streaming & FA Cup ResultsNewcastle United hosts Manchester City in FA Cup fifth round at St. James' Park. Here is how to watch it live on TV and streaming, team news and prediction. msn.com

Newcastle United vs Man City LIVE Erling Haaland out as Pep Guardiola rings changesManchester City are in FA Cup action tonight as they take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round with Pep Guardiola's side seeking a quarter-final berth ... manchestereveningnews.co.uk

FA Cup – Ottavi in diretta su discovery+ e DAZN con Newcastle Manchester City x.com

