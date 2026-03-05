Il 7 marzo 2026 alle 21:00 si disputa la partita tra Newcastle e Manchester City, valida per gli ottavi di finale della FA Cup. Le formazioni sono state annunciate, con quote e pronostici disponibili. La sfida tra le due squadre britanniche attirerà l’attenzione degli appassionati, considerando che si tratta di uno dei tre incontri tra squadre di Premier League previsti nel turno.

Newcastle e Manchester City daranno vita a una delle tre sfide tra squadre di Premier League presenti nel programma degli ottavi di finale di FA Cup. I Magpies sono reduci dalla grande vittoria di mercoledì contro il Manchester United, ottenuta dopo aver giocato in inferiorità numerica per un tempo a causa del doppio giallo rimediato. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Newcastle-Manchester City (FA Cup, 07-03-2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Magpies più dei Citizens per noi

Newcastle-Manchester City (FA Cup, 07-03-2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronosticiNewcastle e Manchester City daranno vita a una delle tre sfide tra squadre di Premier League presenti nel programma degli ottavi di finale di FA Cup.

Manchester City-Salford City (FA Cup, 14-02-2026 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Compito facile per i CitizensManchester City e Salford City curiosamente si ritrovano poco più di un anno dopo, questa volta al quarto turno di FA CUP e non al terzo, con gli...

Aggiornamenti e contenuti dedicati a Newcastle Manchester City FA Cup 07 03....

Temi più discussi: Dove vedere Newcastle-Manchester City in tv e streaming: canale, orario, formazioni; Newcastle - Manchester City in Diretta Streaming | DAZN IT; Live Newcastle - Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 07/03/2026; Pronostico Newcastle United-Manchester City: analisi e probabili formazioni 07/03/2026 FA Cup.

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start timeWhere to watch the FA Cup match online between Newcastle United and Manchester City, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more. goal.com

Newcastle United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round): Match Preview, Team News, Head to Head, How to WatchOff the back of a disappointing draw with Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola’s side travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round.Post-Forest Fallout: The ... sports.yahoo.com

FA Cup – Ottavi in diretta su discovery+ e DAZN con Newcastle Manchester City x.com

Nelle scorse settimane James Milner è diventato il giocatore con più presenze nella storia della Premier League: 655, distribuite tra Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool e Brighton. - facebook.com facebook