L’Amendulia Potamò Trail si snoda nell’Aspromonte, un percorso che unisce l’avventura alla cultura grecanica della zona. Si tratta di un itinerario che attraversa paesaggi naturali e testimonianze di un patrimonio linguistico e storico unico nel suo genere. Durante il cammino si incontrano tracce di tradizioni antiche e ambienti incontaminati, rendendo il tragitto un’esperienza che coinvolge sia il corpo che la memoria.

Amendulia Potamò Trail: dove l'avventura incontra l'anima grecanica dell'Aspromonte

