A Melbourne, durante la settimana di debutto della Formula 1 2026, VCARB e Peloton hanno annunciato un nuovo evento nel quartiere di St. Kilda. Le due realtà hanno deciso di creare un’area dedicata al fitness, chiamata “fitness paddock”, che si inserisce nel contesto della manifestazione sportiva. L’iniziativa vede protagonisti il team di Formula 1 e il marchio di attrezzature sportive, portando attività e interazioni al di fuori del circuito.

© Sport.periodicodaily.com - VCARB e Peloton accendono Melbourne: a St. Kilda nasce il “fitness paddock” che porta la F1 2026 in strada

