Nella notte del 30° anniversario degli Art Directors Guild Awards, tenutasi all’InterContinental di Los Angeles, sono stati assegnati i premi alla scenografia. Tra i vincitori figurano i film Frankenstein e One Battle After Another, che si sono distinti nel settore del design visivo. Una sorpresa è arrivata dalla Marvel, che ha ottenuto riconoscimenti inattesi durante la cerimonia.

Nella notte del 30° anniversario degli Art Directors Guild Awards, celebrata all’InterContinental di Los Angeles, l’industria ha premiato le eccellenze del world-building visivo. I verdetti di quest’anno pesano moltissimo in ottica Oscar: dal 1996, il vincitore di una delle categorie principali ADG Awards ha poi conquistato la statuetta per la Miglior Scenografia in 20 casi su 29. Nelle categorie cinematografiche, Frankenstein (Netflix) ha dominato tra i film d’epoca, mentre One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) ha vinto per la miglior scenografia contemporanea. Entrambi i titoli sono ora i frontrunner assoluti per la sfida agli Academy Awards del prossimo 15 marzo. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it

© Universalmovies.it - ADG Awards 2026: Frankenstein e One Battle After Another guidano i premi alla scenografia. Sorpresa Marvel

