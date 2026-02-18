Vatican says it will not participate in Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Il Vaticano ha deciso di non prendere parte al progetto “Board of Peace” di Donald Trump, perché ritiene che l'iniziativa non rispetti i principi della neutralità diplomatica. La decisione arriva dopo che il Papa ha espresso preoccupazioni sulle conseguenze di coinvolgere organizzazioni politiche in questioni di pace internazionale. Un rappresentante vaticano ha spiegato che il Vaticano preferisce mantenere una posizione indipendente e non schierarsi in questioni politiche americane.

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Vatican will not participate in U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” initiative, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomatic official, said on Tuesday while adding that efforts to handle crisis situations should be managed by the United Nations. Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope and a critic of some of Trump’s policies, was invited to join the board in January. Under Trump’s Gaza plan that led to a fragile ceasefire in October, the board was meant to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

