Un alto funzionario statunitense ha svelato nuovi dettagli su un presunto test nucleare sotterraneo condotto dalla Cina, che avrebbe avuto luogo lo scorso mese. Secondo quanto dichiarato, l'esplosione si sarebbe verificata in una zona remota del deserto, sollevando preoccupazioni sulla corsa agli armamenti.

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official on Tuesday revealed what he said were new details of an underground nuclear test blast that China allegedly conducted in June 2020. Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Yeaw told an event at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington that a remote seismic station in Kazakhstan measured an “explosion” of magnitude 2.75 located 450 miles (720 km) away at the Lop Nor test grounds in western China on June 22, 2020. “I’ve looked at additional data since then. There is very little possibility I would say that it is anything but an explosion, a singular explosion,” said Yeaw, adding that the data were not consistent with mining blasts. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US reveals new details of alleged Chinese nuclear test

