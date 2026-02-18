Il deputato statunitense Fine ha suscitato polemiche dopo aver pronunciato commenti contro i musulmani, scatenando la reazione di attivisti per i diritti e di molti Democratici. La sua affermazione ha attirato l’attenzione su un episodio che ha diviso l’opinione pubblica e alimentato il dibattito sulla tolleranza nel paese. Nei giorni successivi, diverse voci hanno chiesto maggiore attenzione alle conseguenze di tali dichiarazioni.

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rights advocates and multiple Democrats on Tuesday condemned anti-Muslim comments by Republican U.S. Representative Randy Fine who said on Sunday that “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” Fine, whose comments against Muslims have often sparked outrage, has dismissed the criticism and since doubled down on his remarks on social media. The Council on American-Islamic Relations designated the Republican U.S. lawmaker from Florida as an anti-Muslim extremist last year. “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” Fine said on X on Sunday in a post that had over 40 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US lawmaker Fine criticized by rights advocates, Democrats after anti-Muslim remarks

