Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Trump exerting undue pressure on him

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha dichiarato che Donald Trump sta esercitando una pressione eccessiva su di lui per spingere Kiev a risolvere il conflitto nel Donbass. Zelenskiy ha spiegato che l’amministrazione americana insiste affinché l’Ucraina faccia concessioni politiche, minacciando di bloccare aiuti militari. Durante un'intervista, ha raccontato di aver ricevuto telefonate insistenti e richieste dirette, che si sono fatte più pressanti negli ultimi mesi.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said U.S. President Donald Trump was exerting undue pressure on him in trying to secure a resolution to the nearly four-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow. Zelenskiy, in an interview with U.S. website Axios published on Tuesday, also said any plan requiring Ukraine to give up territory that Russia had not captured in the eastern Donbas region would be rejected by Ukrainians if put to a referendum. Axios quoted Zelenskiy as saying it was “not fair” that Trump kept publicly calling on Ukraine, not Russia, to make concessions in negotiating terms for a peace plan. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

