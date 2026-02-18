prominent angolan journalist targeted with predator spyware

Il giornalista angolano Teixeira Candido si è trovato sotto attacco: il suo telefono è stato infettato da un software spia sviluppato dalla società Intellexa. La scoperta è avvenuta dopo che Candido ha notato un sospetto rallentamento del dispositivo e alcune attività anomale nelle sue comunicazioni. Questo episodio solleva preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza dei giornalisti nel paese e sulla diffusione di tecnologie di sorveglianza illegale.

Candido was the head of the Syndicate of Angolan Journalists when his phone was targeted with a series of WhatsApp messages starting in April 2024, according to the report. He appears to have clicked a link in one of the messages on May 4, which triggered the Predator infection, giving whoever targeted him full access to the contents of his phone, according to the report. Intellexa’s spyware has been linked to a string of privacy abuses in recent years, according to researchers and the U.S. government. Amnesty International, which said it was the first confirmed case of Predator’s use in Angola, did not attribute the targeting to a specific government customer. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

