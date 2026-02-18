poland bars chinese made cars from military sites over data security fears

La Polonia ha deciso di vietare l'accesso ai veicoli prodotti in Cina nei siti militari, a causa delle preoccupazioni riguardo alla sicurezza dei dati. La decisione arriva dopo che le forze armate hanno scoperto che i sensori integrati su alcune auto potrebbero essere sfruttati per raccogliere informazioni riservate. In particolare, il governo ha citato il rischio che le apparecchiature elettroniche installate sui veicoli possano trasmettere dati sensibili a fonti esterne senza autorizzazione. Questa mossa si inserisce in un quadro di maggiore attenzione verso le tecnologie straniere e la loro possibile influenza sui sistemi di difesa.

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data, the Polish Army said on Tuesday evening. The army said in a statement that such vehicles may still be allowed onto secured sites if specified functions are disabled and other safeguards required under each facility’s security rules are in place. To limit the risk of exposing confidential information, the military has also banned connecting company phones to infotainment systems in vehicles manufactured in China. The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutors’ offices or garrison clubs, the army said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

