Merz questions German need for future manned fighter jet amid FCAS trouble
Il cancelliere tedesco Friedrich Merz ha messo in discussione la necessità di investire nel nuovo aereo da combattimento di sesta generazione, mentre il progetto FCAS sta affrontando ostacoli tecnici e finanziari. Merz ha osservato che il paese potrebbe riconsiderare le priorità, dato che i costi stimati per lo sviluppo sono elevati e i tempi di consegna si allungano. Nei giorni scorsi, fonti governative hanno rivelato che il governo sta valutando alternative più rapide ed economiche per rafforzare le forze armate tedesche.
Last week, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the fate of the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme would become clear in the next few days. “Will we still need a manned fighter jet in 20 years’ time? Do we still need it, given that we will have to develop it at great expense?” Merz said on the Machtwechsel podcast published on Wednesday. He suggested Germany would explore partnerships with other nations should it come to the conclusion that it will require a manned, stealth fighter jet. “There are others in Europe, the Spanish for one, but there are also other countries that are interested in discussing this with us. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
