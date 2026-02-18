in letter to iowa friends xi offers reassurance over sino american exchanges

Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha scritto una lettera ai suoi amici in Iowa per rassicurarli, sottolineando che la volontà di scambi e collaborazioni tra Cina e Stati Uniti rimane forte. In questa comunicazione, Xi ha evidenziato la crescita delle relazioni tra i due paesi, anche di fronte alle tensioni politiche recenti. Ha anche ricordato alcuni progetti di cooperazione già avviati, come gli scambi culturali e le iniziative commerciali, che continuano a essere un punto di incontro tra le due nazioni.

“The hope of U.S.-China relations lies in the people,” Xi wrote on Monday in response to a New Year’s greeting from Iowa businessman Luca Berrone, whom he first met in May 1985 when he led a delegation from Hebei province to its “sister state” of Iowa to learn about food production, and others. In 2022, Xi said in a New Year’s greeting to Sarah Lande, another friend from his Iowa trip, that the world required stability in U.S.-China ties, which were strained during the pandemic. U.S.-China relations had a tumultuous 2025, with Trump in October threatening to impose additional 100% tariffs on imports from China. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

