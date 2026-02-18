In letter to Iowa friends Xi offers reassurance over Sino-American exchanges
Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha scritto una lettera ai suoi amici in Iowa per rassicurarli, sottolineando che la volontà di scambi e collaborazioni tra Cina e Stati Uniti rimane forte. In questa comunicazione, Xi ha evidenziato la crescita delle relazioni tra i due paesi, anche di fronte alle tensioni politiche recenti. Ha anche ricordato alcuni progetti di cooperazione già avviati, come gli scambi culturali e le iniziative commerciali, che continuano a essere un punto di incontro tra le due nazioni.
“The hope of U.S.-China relations lies in the people,” Xi wrote on Monday in response to a New Year’s greeting from Iowa businessman Luca Berrone, whom he first met in May 1985 when he led a delegation from Hebei province to its “sister state” of Iowa to learn about food production, and others. In 2022, Xi said in a New Year’s greeting to Sarah Lande, another friend from his Iowa trip, that the world required stability in U.S.-China ties, which were strained during the pandemic. U.S.-China relations had a tumultuous 2025, with Trump in October threatening to impose additional 100% tariffs on imports from China. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
