La sede del partito di estrema sinistra France Insoumise a Parigi è stata evacuata questa mattina a causa di una telefonata anonima che minacciava un attentato. La minaccia si è rivelata falsa, ma le forze di sicurezza hanno deciso di mettere in sicurezza l’edificio, situato nel centro della città, per precauzione.

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The headquarters of France's hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party have been evacuated after a bomb threat, LFI's national coordinator Manuel Bompard said on Wednesday. Police are currently attending the scene while party members and employees are safe, Bompard said in a post on X.

© Internazionale.it - Headquarters of France’s hard-left party evacuated after bomb threat, lawmaker says

