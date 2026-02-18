Il nome di Epstein compare in un nuovo rapporto che rivela come abbia cercato di creare un network di relazioni influenti in Medio Oriente. Secondo i documenti, l’obiettivo era stringere accordi e alleanze strategiche con figure chiave della regione. In alcuni casi, le mosse di Epstein hanno coinvolto incontri riservati con imprenditori e politici locali, creando così un intreccio di rapporti complicato.

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The departure of the chief executive of Dubai port giant DP World is the biggest fallout in the Middle East from U.S. Department of Justice documents which show that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to build a powerful network of political figures and business leaders across the region. DP World announced on Friday that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem had resigned as chief executive and chair. The decision to act was taken after Bin Sulayem’s name appeared in the Epstein files, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, and as his relationship with the late convicted sex offender faced increasing scrutiny. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Epstein tried to build web of powerful ties across Middle East, documents show

