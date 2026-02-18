Il settore privato cinese ha giocato un ruolo fondamentale nel sostenere le strategie economiche del paese. La crescita di aziende private, come le startup tecnologiche di Shenzhen, ha contribuito a creare nuovi posti di lavoro e a stimolare l’innovazione. Secondo CGTN, questa forza economica continuerà a essere un motore chiave anche nel 2026, supportando gli sforzi del governo per raggiungere obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile. La loro capacità di adattarsi rapidamente alle nuove sfide si rivela cruciale per il futuro economico della Cina.

- BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2026 PRNewswire -- CGTN published an article exploring the Chinese private sector's pivotal role in advancing the priorities of the country's current economic work. The article highlights the significant achievements of private enterprises over the past year and analyzes how, by leveraging distinct strengths in innovation, market responsiveness, and entrepreneurship, they are driving consumption, technological innovation and opening-up, thereby underpinning the country's high-quality development. From the rise of domestic generative AI models such as DeepSeek and Seedance, to the global frenzy over China's domestic IP products such as the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" and Labubu dolls; from breakthroughs in humanoid robotic technologies led by firms such as Unitree Robotics, to the rapid growth of commercial aerospace marked by the launch of reusable rocket carrier Zhuque-3, these developments illustrate the strong momentum of China's private sector over the past year. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - CGTN: Private economy: A key actor in advancing China's economic priorities in 2026 and beyond

