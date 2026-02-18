cambodian pm says thailand occupying territory after trump brokered ceasefire

Il primo ministro cambogiano, Hun Manet, ha accusato la Thailandia di aver occupato un’area del suo paese, pochi giorni dopo un accordo di cessate il fuoco mediato dagli Stati Uniti. La disputa riguarda una regione strategica al confine tra i due paesi, dove le truppe thailandesi sono state viste avanzare senza autorizzazione. Questa tensione si aggiunge a una serie di scontri che da settimane coinvolgono le forze militari di entrambi i paesi.

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet told Reuters on Tuesday that Thai forces were occupying Cambodian territory after fighting last year despite a peace accord brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Hun Manet called on Thailand to allow a joint boundary commission to begin working on their disputed border. Hun Manet traveled to Washington to attend a meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace this week, and said he hoped the new body could play a role in de-escalating the situation on the border, which he described as “fragile” despite a December ceasefire that ended renewed fighting. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

