L’Australia ha deciso di bloccare temporaneamente il rientro di un suo cittadino detenuto in un campo in Siria, utilizzando leggi antiterrorismo poco frequenti. La decisione deriva dalla preoccupazione per la partecipazione dell’uomo a gruppi jihadisti e arriva in un momento in cui il governo tenta di gestire le pressioni sulla sicurezza interna. La misura si applica a causa dei rischi che il ritorno potrebbe comportare, secondo le autorità.

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday it would temporarily ban one of its citizens held in a Syrian camp from returning to the country, under rarely-used powers aimed at preventing terror activity. Thirty-four Australians in a northern Syrian facility holding families of suspected Islamic State militants are expected to return home after their release was conditionally approved by camp authorities. They were briefly freed on Monday before being turned back by Damascus for holding inadequate paperwork. Australia has already said it would not provide any assistance to those held in the camp, and is investigating whether any individuals posed a threat to national security. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia to ban citizen from returning to country under rarely-used terror laws

Australia’s opposition coalition reunites after split over hate lawsLa coalizione di opposizione in Australia si è riunita domenica, dopo che il partito minore, il National Party, aveva rotto i rapporti il mese scorso con la Lega.

Australia’s conservative opposition coalition splits again over hate speech lawsIn Australia, la coalizione conservatrice di opposizione si è divisa nuovamente, segnando la seconda frattura in meno di un anno.

Australia To BAN Guns Australian lawmakers Rally For Strict Ban Or Tougher Regulations On Guns

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.