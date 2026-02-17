Ucraini hanno attaccato il terminal petrolifero di Taman in Russia, causando un incendio che ha bloccato le forniture di carburante, e hanno colpito anche uno stabilimento chimico vicino a Perm, secondo quanto riferito dai servizi di sicurezza ucraini. I droni sono stati inviati per rispondere alle operazioni militari russe in Ucraina e hanno provocato danni concreti alle infrastrutture energetiche e industriali russe.

Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow’s war machine during the four-year-long war. An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency’s second on the facility since January 22. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Sunday. SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600 km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe. Both attacks were carried out ahead of a new round of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar, chemicals plant in Perm, SBU says

Earthquake hits Russia's southern Krasnodar region

Russia lacks equipment to safely restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says

